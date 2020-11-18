UrduPoint.com
DR Congo Announces End Of Latest Ebola Epidemic

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 02:50 PM

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday declared the end of the country's latest Ebola epidemic, after the outbreak killed 55 people over the past five months.

"I am happy to solemnly declare the end of the 11th epidemic of the Ebola virus in Equateur province" in the vast country's northwest, Health Minister Eteni Longondo told journalists.

The World Health Organization said the latest outbreak had killed 55 people among 119 confirmed and 11 probable cases since it began in June.

As during the previous epidemic in the east of the country, the wide use of vaccinations helped curb the disease, the WHO said.

That outbreak, which began in August 2018, was the country's deadliest ever with 2,277 deaths.

The latest epidemic of the haemorrhagic fever occurred as the previous outbreak was not officially over and the country had taken measures since late March to combat the coronavirus.

"There remains a high risk of a resurgence," the minister said.

