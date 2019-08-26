DR Congo announces new govt seven months after president inaugurated

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The Democratic Republic of Congo announced a coalition government Monday, seven months after the inauguration of new president Felix Tshisekedi.

"The government is finally here. The president has signed the decree and we will begin work soon," Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga told reporters before the members of the new government were announced by the presidency's spokesman.