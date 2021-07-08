UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Army Claims 5 ADF Rebel Hideouts Destroyed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

DR Congo army claims 5 ADF rebel hideouts destroyed

Bunia, DR Congo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Government troops in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday said they had destroyed five hideouts used by rebels of the feared Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Army spokesman Lieutenant Jules Ngongo said they had located five of the hidden bases the ADF used to fall back to after their attacks on civilians in the northeast of the country.

"The armed forces bombarded (these camps) with combat helicopters," he added, forcing the rebels to flee and causing enormous damage.

A humanitarian worker in the region confirmed to AFP that the army had bombarded ADF camps on Monday and Tuesday.

Local official Dieudonne Malangay also confirmed the assault, in which helicopters were used.

"Despite these bombardments, the ADF today killed four civilians and burned down seven houses in the zone," he added.

On May 6, President Felix Tshisekedi placed the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu in a state of siege, replacing the civilian administrations there with military commanders in a bid to end the constant ADF attacks on civilians there.

The ADF, an armed group that has been linked to the so-called Islamic State, has the bloodiest reputation of the estimated 122 armed groups that roam the mineral-rich eastern border region.

Related Topics

Army Congo May Border Government

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

3 hours ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

3 hours ago

China deploys over 100 5G base stations for Beijin ..

1 hour ago

Dominican Military Helicopter Crashes Near Haitian ..

1 hour ago

Calexit Activist Running for California Governor V ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.