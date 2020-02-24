UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Army Kills Six Fighters Accused Of Massacres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:30 AM

DR Congo army kills six fighters accused of massacres

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :DR Congo forces have killed six fighters of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in two operations targeting the group accused of killing nearly 400 civilians since November 2019, the army said Sunday.

The main action took place early in the day east of Beni, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The toll is five ADF cutthroats neutralised, one captured and one soldier wounded," army spokesman brigadier general Sylvain Ekenge told AFP.

Separately, "the army pounded an ADF position" near Beni and killed another fighter, he said.

DR Congo forces "have adapted their tactics against the ADF by becoming highly mobile, which allowed patrols to intercept ADF fighters trying to massacre civilians" in the area, the spokesman said.

"The captured terrorist is being interrogated and will reveal the true identity of these cutthroats," who use rifles as well as machetes, the army statement said.

The ADF began as an Islamist-rooted rebel group in Uganda that opposed President Yoweri Museveni.

It then fell back to North Kivu, DR Congo's border province with Uganda, during the Congo Wars of the 1990s.

The militia appears to have halted raids inside Uganda and its recruits today are of various nationalities.

Already blamed for hundreds of civilian deaths in the Beni region since 2014, the group embarked on a series of massacres after the army launched a crackdown in October.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Mobile Beni Congo Uganda October November Border Sunday 2019

Recent Stories

Expats&#039; remittances amount to AED165 billion ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevent ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens UMEX and SimTEX 2020, laun ..

8 hours ago

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

10 hours ago

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.