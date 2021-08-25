UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Auditor Accuses Governor Of Siphoning Off $8.7 Mn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

DR Congo auditor accuses governor of siphoning off $8.7 mn

Matadi, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :DR Congo's auditors have accused a provincial governor of siphoning off $8.7 million, attacking a budgetary practice that his spokesman says is a time-honoured "benefit".

In a report seen Wednesday by AFP, Jules Alingete, head of the General Inspection of Finances (IGF) accused Governor Atou Matubuana of Kongo Central province of "diverting" 17.4 billion Congolese francs ($8.7 million) in government expenditure last year.

It drew the conclusion after failing to see receipts to justify payments for "civilian and military security and justice services," "economic, social, scientific and cultural interventions," a "special intervention fund" and other expenditures.

The report is the latest in a string of headline-making allegations about financial irregularities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where corruption is entrenched.

Matubuana's spokesman Jules Nsumbu denied that any illegality was involved.

"How can one divert a benefit which is legal and therefore one's own benefit?" he said to AFP.

"Since the dawn of time, it has been acknowledged that governors have certain benefits, like those for which Governor Atou Matubuana is being accused." The IGF's report has been handed to the prosecutor's office at the Court of Cassation, the judicial body empowered to try governors.

Anti-corruption campaigners have urged prosecutors to launch a formal investigation.

"We are afraid that these revelations will suffer the same fate as the conclusions of the probe into embezzled anti-coronavirus funds, for which there has been no followup," said Georges Kapiamba of the Congolese Association for Access to Justice.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who took office in January 2019, has vowed to make the fight against corruption a hallmark of his tenure.

The DRC ranks 170th out of 180 countries in the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index by the anti-graft NGO Transparency International.

Related Topics

Corruption Governor Same Congo Turkish Lira January 2019 2020 Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

OIC Calls on Algeria and Morocco to Place Shared S ..

OIC Calls on Algeria and Morocco to Place Shared Supreme Interests above all Els ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

19 minutes ago
 SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in hi ..

SBA&#039;s new cultural campaign a milestone in history of UAE’s cultural effo ..

49 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

1 hour ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.