DR Congo Declares End Of Latest Ebola Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

DR Congo declares end of latest Ebola outbreak

KINSHASA, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) officially declared Thursday the end of the 13th Ebola outbreak, which killed six people in its northeastern province of North Kivu.

Since the beginning of the epidemic declared on October 8, 2021, a total of 11 cases have been recorded, including six deaths in the Beni region of North Kivu.

Thanks to the experience of the DRC's response team and its health partners, the outbreak has been brought under control in about two months after its declaration, said DRC's health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani.

