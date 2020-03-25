UrduPoint.com
DR Congo Declares State Of Emergency, Isolates Capital Over Virus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

DR Congo declares state of emergency, isolates capital over virus

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :DR Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday declared a state of emergency and ordered the capital Kinshasa be isolated from the rest of the country to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The new measures include a ban on all travel from Kinshasa to the provinces and from the provinces to Kinshasa to allow for the confinement of the capital, he said.

"I declare a state of emergency," Tshisekedi said in a televised address. The country has registered 45 cases of the virus including three fatalities, all in Kinshasa.

