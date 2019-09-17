UrduPoint.com
DR Congo Ex-minister To Be Questioned For 'embezzling Ebola Funds'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:40 PM

DR Congo ex-minister to be questioned for 'embezzling Ebola funds'

Kinshasa, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Former DR Congo health minister Oly Ilunga was transferred to the public prosecutor's office on Tuesday, three days after being arrested over accusations he embezzled $4.3 million in Ebola funds, his lawyers said.

Ilunga, who resigned as health minister in July after being removed as head of the country's Ebola response team, was arrested in Kinshasa on Saturday.

He is due to be questioned by an investigating magistrate, lawyer Guy Kabeya told AFP.

Ilunga's lawyers have rejected the embezzlement claim, saying accounts prove that public funds were used "exclusively" in the fight against the Ebola virus, which has claimed more than 2,000 lives since August 2018.

