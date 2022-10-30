UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Expels Rwandan Ambassador As M23 Rebels Gain Ground

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The authorities in Kinshasa on Saturday announced they were expelling the Rwandan ambassador as M23 rebels they accuse Kigali of supporting made fresh gains in the east of the troubled country.

The announcement, made by government spokesman Patrick Muyaya, came after a government meeting to assess the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The latest advance by rebel fighters prompted the UN peacekeeping mission there to increase its "troop alert level" and boost support for the army.

Muyaya said that in recent days "a massive arrival of elements of the Rwandan element to support the M23 terrorists" against DR Congo's troops had been observed.

"This criminal and terrorist adventure" had forced thousands of people to flee their homes, he added.

Given Rwanda's continued support for the rebels, the defence council, presided over by President Felix Tshisekedi, had decided to ask the government to give Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karega 48 hours to leave the country.

