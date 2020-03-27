UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Forces Kill 10 Rebels In Restive East

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

DR Congo forces kill 10 rebels in restive east

Bunia, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Congolese troops killed 10 members of a rebel group accused of ethnic massacres in the restive east of the country and seriously wounded its commander, the military said on Thursday.

The fighters belonged to a local militia called the CODECO, based in Ituri province -- one of scores of armed groups operating in the region.

Troops came under attack in the district of Djugu, the armed forces' regional spokesman, Jules Ngongo, told AFP.

"During the combat, the rebel chief... was badly wounded," he said.

"At present our troops are scouring the area until we find him dead or alive." Seven of the 10 killed were the commander's bodyguards, he said, adding that a soldier had been wounded.

CODECO -- whose official name is Cooperative for the Development of Congo -- is an armed political-religious sect in Ituri drawn from the Lendu ethnic group.

Conflict erupted between the Lendu, mainly farmers, and the Hema, herders and traders, in the gold-mining and oil-rich province between 1999 to 2003, killing tens of thousands.

According to the UN, most victims were targeted because they were Hema.

The conflict has reignited and more than 700 people have been killed in Ituri since late 2017, a UN report said in January, adding that some of deaths might constitute a "crime against humanity."More than half a million people have been displaced by the violence since February 2018, the report said.

Related Topics

Dead Attack United Nations Congo January February 2017 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of India review ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet introduces measures to support supplie ..

36 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi D ..

55 minutes ago

NGO to utilizes foreign economic assistance for fi ..

56 minutes ago

Hammad claims shrinking imports, exports for fight ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan offers to host SAARC health ministers' co ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.