UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Jails Harsh Government Critic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

DR Congo jails harsh government critic

Bunia, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :A harsh critic of the DR Congo government's policy in the troubled east of the country has been jailed for criticising what he called an "ineffective" policy, his lawyer said Sunday.

"Luc Malembe was sent to prison by the military tribunal of Bunia (in northeast Ituri), which accuses him of offending authority after calling for the military governor to resign," Malembe's lawyer Rodrigue Kubuya told AFP.

Malembe is the spokesman of an opposition coalition, Lamuka, which backed the candidacy of Martin Fayulu against current President Felix Tshisekedi in 2018.

Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu province have since May 6 been under a "state of siege" to support a military offensive aimed at neutralising armed groups who target civilians as well as army positions.

Tshisekedi decreed the measure, under which soldiers and police officers have replaced civilian authorities in the two provinces.

The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a respected US-based monitor of violence in the region, has recorded the deaths of nearly 1,200 civilians in the region since the measure took effect.

Meanwhile sources told AFP on Sunday that Tshisekedi has authorised soldiers from Uganda to enter DRC territory to chase rebels blamed for massacres in the region.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the deadliest of dozens of armed groups operating in the mineral-rich eastern DR Congo, has been blamed for scores of attacks.

The United States has formally linked it to the Islamic State (IS) group.

Gold-rich Ituri has been plagued by violence since late 2017, and massacres and abductions continue despite the state of siege.

Related Topics

Army Police Governor Bunia United States Congo Uganda May Sunday 2017 2018 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavili ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

31 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

4 hours ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t ..

US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t exist now: American business ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.