DR Congo justice minister arrested amid crisis over judicial reforms: MP

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :DR Congo's justice minister was arrested on Saturday, the latest twist in a crisis over proposed judicial reforms that have triggered violent protests, an MP said.

Celestin Tunda Ya Kasende, who was taken to the prosecutor's office, had told AFP by phone shortly before his arrest that about a dozen officers had surrounded his Kinshasa home.