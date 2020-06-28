UrduPoint.com
DR Congo Justice Minister Arrested In Crisis Over Judicial Reforms

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :DR Congo's justice minister was arrested on Saturday, the latest twist in a crisis over proposed judicial reforms that have triggered violent protests.

The move against Celestin Tunda Ya Kasende came a day after he clashed with President Felix Tshisekedi over the proposed changes to the judiciary, according to a ministerial source.

He had told AFP by phone shortly before his arrest that about a dozen officers had surrounded his Kinshasa home.

"I am serene. I'm a member of the government and I have immunity," said Tunda Ya Kasende, who is a supporter of former president Joseph Kabila.

He was taken to the prosecutor's office, according to lawmaker Felix Kabange Numbi.

Earlier this week, angry demonstrators, some armed with petrol bombs, blocked traffic outside parliament, erecting barriers and burning tyres in a protest over the judicial reforms.

