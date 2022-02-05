UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Machete Attack Toll Rises To 62

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 02:10 AM

DR Congo machete attack toll rises to 62

Bule, DR Congo, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :The toll of a machete attack at a camp for displaced people in eastern DR Congo this week has increased to 62 people killed, including 17 children, an official said Friday at a mass funeral.

Grief-stricken relatives cried as men shovelled orange earth onto 53 coffins of different colours aligned in the ground at a mass burial following the killings on Tuesday.

The bodies of a further nine people had been handed back to their families so they could be laid to rest in their villages following the attack overnight Tuesday.

A respected monitor, the US-based Kivu Security Tracker (KST), has said the suspected attackers were from a notorious armed group called CODECO, blamed for a string of ethnic massacres in the area.

"They killed 62 people including 17 children and wounded 46 other displaced people," said Emmanuel Ndalo, the head of the Plaine Savo camp for the displaced in Ituri province.

"Some victims were butchered with machetes, their feet and hands cut off... It was really horrible," he said.

He called for UN peacekeepers to be sent in to protect the camp, which he said was home to some 40,000 people.

The area is the theatre of a deadly, long-running feud between the Lendu and Hema communities.

Fighting between the two groups flared between 1999 and 2003, claiming tens of thousands of lives before being quelled by a European Union peacekeeping force, Artemis.

Violence then resumed in 2017, blamed on the emergence of the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO), which claims to defend the Lendu ethnic group.

Since then, CODECO attacks have caused hundreds of deaths and prompted more than 1.5 million people to flee their homes, while half of the region's population faces food insecurity, according to the Danish Refugee Council.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations European Union Orange Congo 2017 From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

7 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

8 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

9 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

10 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

10 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>