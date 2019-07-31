DR Congo makes new push to fight year-old Ebola epidemic

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :An Ebola epidemic raging in eastern DR Congo marks its first year on Thursday in a mood of fear mingled with hope that fresh money and a change of leadership will turn the tide.

So far, 1,790 people have died of the dreaded haemorrhagic virus since the first cases were recorded on August 1 last year.

It is the second highest death toll from an outbreak in Ebola's history, and the mortality rate is high -- two-thirds of patients have died, against a historic average of 50 percent.

Despite a campaign backed by the United Nations and international donors, doctors are struggling against an epidemic spreading with the help of mistrust, superstition and militia attacks.

In Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, the mood among many is frustration and despair.

"We are carrying out the guidelines, we respect the rules (about daily handwashing and checking temperatures), but what we want is for this epidemic to end quickly," said Jonas Shukuru, a motorcycle taxi boss.

"The government has to make tackling it a priority -- we don't want to die both from lack of security and this epidemic." "The authorities have to assess what's working in the response against Ebola -- a whole year has gone by," said John Banyene, a civil society leader.

Fears are high that the highly contagious virus will cross the Democratic Republic of Congo's porous borders.

"Economic and human exchanges are very intense," the Central African Republic's health minister, Pierre Somse, warned last week.

"Our livestock farmers sell their cattle in DR Congo. Rebel groups and poachers go back and forth across the border. The risks are high."