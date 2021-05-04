UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Military Takes Charge In Regions Under 'state Of Siege'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

DR Congo military takes charge in regions under 'state of siege'

Kinshasa, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Democratic Republic of Congo's presidency on Monday ordered military and police officers to take over civil authorities in two regions that have been declared under a "state of siege".

North-Kivu and Ituri -- both eastern provinces where dozens of armed groups operate and civilians have been subject to horrifying massacres -- were declared under siege on Friday.

Under the DRC's constitution, the president can declare a state of either siege or emergency "if severe circumstances immediately threaten the independence or integrity of the national territory, or if they interrupt the regular functioning of institutions".

In an address broadcast on public television on Monday, President Felix Tshisekedi said he had heard "the cries of distress of our population, and felt the pain that our mothers, sisters and daughters are suffering in these provinces ravaged by barbarity".

His spokesman Tharsice Kasongo Mwema confirmed that the two provinces would be declared under siege for 30 days starting on Thursday, May 6.

"To respond to the situation during the state of siege, the provincial governments of Ituri and North Kivu, and the entities of these provinces, will be replaced by offices of the armed forces of the DRC or the national police," he said.

"The action of the civil jurisdictions will be substituted by those of military jurisdictions" until "the reestablishment of the peace", he added.

The announcement of a state of siege has been welcomed by North-Kivu governor Carly Kasivita, who said he had repeatedly urged a "national mobilisation" to deal with attacks in the province's Beni region.

However, some observers have expressed alarm at the idea of replacing civil authorities with military ones, warning it could lead to abuses of power.

Mineral-rich North and South-Kivu, which lie along the DRC's eastern borders with Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, descended into violence during the country's two wars between 1996 and 2003, and have never regained stability.

Related Topics

Police Governor Beni Kasongo Independence Lead Burundi Rwanda Congo Uganda May TV

Recent Stories

MBZUAI welcomes senior delegation from Weizmann In ..

7 hours ago

UAE witnessed outcomes of successful strategies to ..

9 hours ago

Iraq's Balad Air Base Comes Under Rocket Attack - ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED9.9 bn in market cap in two ses ..

10 hours ago

Elimination of Poverty top priority of governmen ..

8 hours ago

German Cabinet Hopes to Quickly Adopt Coronavirus ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.