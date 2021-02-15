UrduPoint.com
DR Congo Militia Kills 11 Civilians: Army

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

DR Congo militia kills 11 civilians: army

Bunia, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Insurgents killed at least 11 civilians and three soldiers in the northeast of DR Congo, the army said on Sunday.

Fighters from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked the town of Ndalya in Ituri region, killing at least 11 civilians, Ituri province army spokesman Lieutenant Jules Ngongo told AFP.

He added that in the ensuing fighting "three members of the armed forces fell on the battlefield" and the troops "neutralised four ADF elements".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

