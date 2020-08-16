UrduPoint.com
DR Congo Militia Kills 12 In Beni Region

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

DR Congo militia kills 12 in Beni region

Beni, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Twelve people have been killed over three days by a notorious militia in the troubled Beni region of eastern DR Congo, where the army is battling armed groups, local officials said Sunday.

The Allied Democratic Forces, that originated in Uganda in the 1990s has been blamed for more than 1,000 civilian deaths in the Beni region of North Kivu province since 2014.

The group attacked an army position in the village of Mwenda on Saturday night, killing eight people, local administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

