UrduPoint.com

DR Congo Plane Scrapes Motorcyclist During Landing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

DR Congo plane scrapes motorcyclist during landing

Lubumbashi, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist had a narrow escape as he was crossing the runway of an airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo when a plane carrying 23 people hit him during landing, the transport ministry said.

The motorcyclist suffered only scratches in the incident on Friday evening at the airport in the southeastern city of Lubumbashi, an AFP correspondent there said.

The Bombardier Q400 plane belonging to Congo Airways hit the motorcyclist as it was landing on a flight from central Mbuji-Mayi.

"The plane hit a motorcyclist who was crossing the runway, causing major material damage," the head of the office of the DRC's transport ministry said in a statement.

Investigations are ongoing "to determine the administrative and security failures at the source of unfortunate incident", it said.

Similar incidents are regularly reported at airports in the DR Congo, involving both people and animals on the tarmac.

A photo on social media, authenticated by AFP, showed a soldier in a presidential guard's uniform on a motorcycle on the tarmac at Lubumbashi Friday evening.

DR Congo's airlines are on the blacklist of carriers that are barred from flying in the European Union.

Related Topics

Social Media European Union Mbuji-Mayi Lubumbashi Congo From Airport

Recent Stories

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transp ..

Emirates wins triple gold for safety of its transport services

46 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajm ..

Ajman Crown Prince issues decree restructuring Ajman University

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Co ..

Sharjah Crown Prince issues Resolution on Emiri Court Director in Al Hamriyah

1 hour ago
 12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British ..

RTA named &#039;Team of the Year&#039; at British Safety Council International S ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQA’s Cha ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQA’s Chairman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.