DR Congo police crack down on banned protest marches

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kinshasa, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Police in Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday used tear gas to break up protests in key cities sparked by plans to name a new head to the country's election panel, AFP reporters saw.

Hundreds of members of President Felix Tshisekedi's Union for Democracy and Progress (UDPS) were dispersed near the seat of parliament after a three-kilometre (two-mile) march.

A similar-sized rally in Lubumbashi, the DRC's second-largest city located in the southeast of the country, was broken up by police and troops who used tear gas or fired live rounds into the air.

In Kananga, a UDPS stronghold in the central region of Kasai, three protestors suffered gunshotwounds when security forces clamped down on a demonstration outside party headquarters.