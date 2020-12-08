UrduPoint.com
DR Congo Police Enter Parliament After New Clashes

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

DR Congo police enter parliament after new clashes

Kinshasa, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Police deployed in DR Congo's parliament on Tuesday on the second day of clashes sparked by a crisis between President Felix Tshisekedi and supporters of his predecessor Joseph Kabila, AFP reporters saw.

At least one person was hurt as followers of Tshisekedi and Kabila threw objects at each other in the parliament building.

On Monday, pro-Tshisekedi lawmakers trashed the assembly's podium, preventing a parliamentary session from taking place.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

