UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo 'prepared' To Take Part In Vaccine Testing: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:00 AM

DR Congo 'prepared' to take part in vaccine testing: official

Kinshasa, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Democratic Republic of Congo is prepared to take part in testing of any future vaccine against the coronavirus, the head of the country's taskforce against the pandemic said on Friday.

"We've been chosen to conduct these tests," said the head of the national biological institute, Jean-Jacques Muyembe.

"The vaccine will be produced in the United States, or in Canada, or in China. We're candidates for doing the testing here," Muyembe told a news briefing in comments that sparked controversy in DR Congo amid charges the population was being used as guinea pigs.

Muyembe suggested that clinical trials could begin in July or August.

"At some point, COVID-19 will be uncontrollable," the virologist said.

"The only way to control it will be a vaccine, just like Ebola. It was a vaccine that helped us end the Ebola epidemic." Muyembe's comments came as two leading French doctors came under a storm of criticism after discussing on a television programme the idea of testing a vaccine for coronavirus in Africa.

Camille Locht, head of research at the National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM) in Lille, and Jean-Paul Mira, head of intensive care at the Cochin hospital in Paris, suggested that Africa offered better conditions for testing the vaccine.

Their remarks sparked furious criticism, with the French anti-racism NGO, SOS Racisme, saying, "No, Africans aren't guinea pigs".

Even former international and Ivory Coast football star Didier Drogba joined in.

"It is inconceivable that we continue to accept this. Africa is not a laboratory. I strongly denounce these very serious, racist and contemptuous words," the former Chelsea and Marseille striker wrote on his Facebook page and on Twitter.

"Help us save lives in Africa and stop the spread of the virus that is destabilising the whole world instead of seeing us as guinea pigs. It is absurd."The tenth Ebola epidemic in DR Congo is set to be declared over on April 12, after it killed more than 2,200 people in the east of the country since its outbreak on August 1, 2018.

More than 320,000 people were given two different experimental vaccines to stop the spread.

Related Topics

Africa Football Storm World China Canada Facebook Twitter Lille Marseille Paris Ivory Coast United States Congo Guinea Somali Shilling April July August 2018 TV Chelsea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces recovery of 12 patien ..

8 hours ago

Foodpanda financially aids their heroes during the ..

8 hours ago

Give Time for Lockdowns to Work or Virus Cannot Be ..

8 hours ago

Chinese, UAE Experts Doing Best to Help Serbia Cop ..

8 hours ago

WTO issues new report on worldwide trade in COVID- ..

9 hours ago

New Stay Home App launched by DoH to reinforce sel ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.