DR Congo presidency alleges 'actions against national security'

Kinshasa, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Investigators in the Democratic Republic of Congo have uncovered "serious indications of actions against state security", the government said Tuesday following the surprise weekend arrest of the president's special security adviser.

"The investigations are ongoing and they are taking place at various levels," a spokesman of President Felix Tshisekedi said in a statement read over state television, urging the Congolese people to "stay calm".