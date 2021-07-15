UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DR Congo Reports Drop In Virus Cases But Jab Shortage

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

DR Congo reports drop in virus cases but jab shortage

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo said Wednesday they had run out of AstraZeneca vaccines, but also reported the numbers of new infections and deaths from Covid-19 were beginning to drop.

Health minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani told AFP that there were no more doses of the AstraZeneca jab in the country since three shipments received on March 2 reached their expiration dates in June and on July 11.

"We haven't yet reached the peak, but we are seeing a drop in the number of cases and also a drop in fatalities linked to Covid-19, which is encouraging," said the minister added.

Vaccine scepticism is widespread in the country where conspiracy theories are popular on social media.

But Muyembe, who heads up DR Congo's Covid-19 response strategy, told reporters that people were starting to warm up to the jab just as stocks dried up.

"To fill the supply gap we are currently in talks with MONUSCO (the UN Mission in DR Congo) to get 8,000 (AstraZeneca) doses very quickly that will help us continue our vaccination campaign," he said.

As of the shipment's July 11 expiration date, 75,789 people had received the vaccination , including about 2,000 who have been given both doses required since the vaccination drive kicked off in April.

The health minister said DR Congo is going to start progressively offering other vaccines, including through the international Covax initiative to get jabs to poorer countries.

"We are expecting 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca between the end of July and mid-August; 250,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that we will have within four weeks," Mbungani said.

He also said that the country had negotiated to get 400,000 doses of the Sinovac jab from China.

"Through an initiative of the African Union the country will get a mega-donation of 26 million doses that we will be receiving progressively," Mbungani added, stressing that the government wished to offer a choice of jabs to the people of DR Congo.

In mid May officials had announced a third wave of virus infections.

"We haven't yet reached the peak, but we are seeing a drop in the number of cases and also a drop in fatalities linked to Covid-19, which is encouraging," said the minister.

Related Topics

United Nations China Social Media Congo March April May June July Stocks From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid orders promotion of officers

11 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed chairs meeting of Happiness and Pos ..

26 minutes ago

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armenia’s new nati ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

3 hours ago

UK Government Seeks to End Prosecutions for Northe ..

1 hour ago

PHOTA conducts 920 liver, kidney transplants in tw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.