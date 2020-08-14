DR Congo struggles to wipe out armed groups

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :DR Congo's army launched an offensive last October aimed at fulfilling a pledge by President Felix Tshisekedi to root out the armed groups that infest the east of the vast country.

Today, the much-trumpeted campaign seems to have made only meagre gains, while the death toll among civilians in the four provinces of Ituri, North and South Kivu and Tanganyika has exploded.

According to the UN's Joint Human Rights Office, 1,315 people lost their lives during the first half of 2020 -- at least triple the toll of January-June 2019.

The government however describes the security situation as "calm" across the nation, "in spite of actions by certain armed groups in the east of the country," in the words of the latest cabinet report.

It also commended the armed forces for "pursuing military pressure on the various armed groups that remain active, to compel them to turn in their weapons." But observers are skeptical.

"Tshisekedi's strategies for fighting the armed groups have shown their limitations," a Western diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"In reality, nothing has changed on the ground." The army's biggest push is against rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in North Kivu province.

A movement of Ugandan origin, the ADF has been blamed for the killings of more than 1,000 civilians since October 2014 in the Beni region.

But the massacres have not ended -- in fact, they have escalated since October, apparently as reprisals for the offensive or to warn locals against collaborating with the army.

In December, the army set up a "forward headquarters base" in the region under General Celestin Mbala, the armed forces' chief of staff.

But gains against rebel positions were reversed before the return of any civilian authorities, the diplomat said. "The areas that were recovered were swiftly taken back by the armed groups."Noella Katongerwaki, who heads an alliance of civil society groups in Beni, also pointed to a lack of government strategy.

"In the field, our soldiers are fighting, but if there are no results, it's because there are no political actions, nor a very clear diplomatic stance from our government," she said.