DR Congo Town Set To 'disappear' As Mines Expand

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Kolwezi, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :"We're screwed," said Alphonse Fwamba Mutombo, standing on a plot of rubble overlooking an open-cast cobalt mine in Kolwezi, southeastern DR Congo.

His had once been a thriving neighbourhood of neat houses and tree-shaded avenues.

Today his cherished home is surrounded by the wreckage of demolished houses, separated from the sprawling pit by a concrete barrier.

The Chinese-owned mine wants to expand, and many of Mutombo's fellow residents have taken buy-outs.

Mutombo doesn't want to leave. The 70-year-old is clinging on, hoping to secure a better deal.

"We live on top of minerals," Mutombo said.

But he had no delusions about what ultimately awaited his neighbourhood: "It will disappear," he told AFP.

Kolwezi, home to more than half a million people, sits atop some of the world's richest mineral reserves -- a treasure trove of copper, cobalt and gold that provides the motor for DR Congo's economy.

The city is already ringed by a moat of industrial mines, a sandy moonscape of enormous open pits, access roads and pylons.

But mining activity is increasingly edging inside the city itself, uprooting thousands of people who often complain of unfair treatment.

Mining permits cover most of Kolwezi's surface area, according to the Democratic Republic of Congo's mining cadastre.

