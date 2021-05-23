UrduPoint.com
DR Congo Volcano Lava Flow Halts In Suburbs Of Goma: AFP Correspondent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The flow of lava from the volcano, Mount Nyiragongo, that reached Goma city in the Democratic Republic of Congo early Sunday appears to have halted, according to an AFP video correspondent at the scene.

Fire and heavy fumes continued to emanate from the blackish, rocky lava, which still appeared unstable. Thousands had fled the eruption during the night, with the lava flow reaching the suburbs of Goma, in the east of the country.

