UrduPoint.com

DR Congo's Motorised Canoes: Packed Out And Perilous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

DR Congo's motorised canoes: packed out and perilous

Bukavu, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Wedged between bags of cassava and bunches of bananas loaded aboard the canoes docking in Goma and Bukavu at opposite ends of Lake Kivu, passengers thank heaven for a safe voyage.

The large lake, straddling the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo with Rwanda, is one of many waterways in constant use in the vast country, where shipwrecks are only too frequent.

The provincial capitals of North Kivu and South Kivu, Goma and Bukavu, present a daily ballet of large motorised canoes crammed with people and goods, often in defiance of the safety rules known to all shipowners.

"Everything went well," Jeannine Mutangi, a passenger from the Buzi-Bulenga peninsula, said one Monday morning at the Kituku port in Goma. "But last Sunday we capsized, there were deaths," she added.

In changeable weather with rain and violent thunderstorms and waves slamming the hulls of perilously overloaded wooden boats, the human and material toll from shipwrecks is heavy.

In his small office near Bukavu's Muhanzi Beach, where the canoes known as "boats" come to dock, Dido Balume Munihire, the "lake commissioner", lists the security measures decreed by the authorities.

These include a "ban for wooden boats to navigate at night because they have no signal lights" and the "compulsory wearing of life jackets".

- Presidential promise - But in canoes loaded with food from the villages bordering the lake, which is nearly 90 kilometres (56 miles) long, and from the large island of Idjwi located in its centre, standard orange life jackets are very rare.

Shipowners will tell you openly that they needed to sail from 10:00 pm to be able to unload their cargo at 6:00 or 7:00 am, to supply the markets of the provincial capitals with fruit, vegetables, small fry, chickens and turkeys, charcoal and sundry materials.

"A life jacket costs $25 (21.5 Euros), I ordered 20," said Mapendano Fandiri, 38, a shipowner in Idjwi. "But we cannot pass on the price of life jackets in the fares for transport.

People do not want to pay more." Depending on the desired route, lake crossings cost from 3,000 to 6,000 Congolese francs (1.5 to three Dollars) per person, while each package is invoiced by weight and size, from 1,000 to 3,000 francs (0.5 to 1.5 dollars).

"It's cheaper by boat, but anyway there is no boat, so we have no choice," said Jean Hazihishe, 44, who came to shop in Goma from Kalehe territory, where a shipwreck claimed around 100 lives in April 2019.

President Felix Tshisekedi, who visited bereaved families, had "promised boats," but still none had come, added Mazihishe, a family man. The head of state also promised the rehabilitation of four ports on the shores of the lake. Provincial authorities recently welcomed a start to the work in Kalehe.

Commissioner Dido seemed convinced that "the lakeside population does not want to travel by boat", considering this a matter of price and habit. People are also reluctant to wear life jackets, he said.

"We are doing awareness campaigns, but nothing helps," he explained. "We now want to move up a gear. We are going to the prosecutors to file a suit against shipowners who do not want to comply." However, the authorities and security services claiming to be in charge are numerous, leading to friction over jurisdiction among lake police, naval forces, the migration directorate, the national intelligence agency and other bodies.

Some regulars accustomed to the noisy morning crush in Bukavu counted "up to 23 services" which "hassle" shipowners, traders and travellers to varying degrees, when there should not be more than four or five.

"We're in difficulty, because there comes a time when another service handicaps our mission," said a lake police officer who asked not to be named but helplessly observed that the conflict was detrimental to law enforcement.

The bribe in the right hands also plays its role, leading to the overlooking of a dangerously heavy cargo, the lack of night navigation lights and the absence of life jackets.

Related Topics

Weather Police Orange Bukavu Goma Man Price Rwanda Congo April Border Sunday 2019 Market Family All From Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th October 2021

1 hour ago
 Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergenc ..

Egypt&#039;s President Sisi ends state of emergency for first time in years

8 hours ago
 Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans ..

Emirates Racing Authority all set to welcome fans back to UAE racecourses for 20 ..

8 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middl ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed leads UAE delegation to Middle East Green Initiative Summit ..

9 hours ago
 UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises suppo ..

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

9 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Princ ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiat ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.