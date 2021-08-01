Dr. Huma Mir returns to TV dramas after many years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :A leading actress of television Dr. Huma Mir has returned to tv dramas after many years. She has also released her national song "Jiway Jiway Pakistan" for her fans as a gift on the eve of Independence Day to be celebrated on August 14.

In a statement, Dr. Huma said, she has started her professional singing career with the national song.

She said, Independence Day celebration was an opportunity to release a National song.

Yesterday, she also took part in the recording of drama with famous actor Noorul Hassan and dozens of new artists.

She said taking part in the shooting of the play after a long-time. She expressed the hope that audience will like her as before.

She said it was great to work under the direction of Yasir Hussain. Huma said audience will see her in a different and interesting role in "Koil" drama.