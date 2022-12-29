UrduPoint.com

Dr Majid Signs 'Manafea' Agreement To Transform Makkah And Madinah Into Financial Hub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Dr Majid signs 'Manafea' agreement to transform Makkah and Madinah into financial hub

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Under the patronage of the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, and in the presence of representatives from Islamic countries and Saudi chambers, the Chamber of Commerce of Makkah; the Chamber of Commerce of Madinah and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture have celebrated the signing of "Manafea" agreement, which aims to transform Makkah and Madinah into a hub of attraction for financial and business activities in the Islamic world.

The signing ceremony of Manafea agreement was held in the presence of Abdullah Saleh Kamel, the Chairman of the board of Directors of Makkah Chamber and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Islamic Chamber, and Munir Mohammed Nasser bin Saad, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Madinah Chamber.

On the occasion, the Minister of Commerce delivered a speech in which he highly commended all the Kings of the Kingdom for serving the Two Holy Mosques since the time of the founder until this current prosperous era.

He also praised the business community in the two cities of Makkah and Madinah in the development of trade and service to the pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques throughout history.

Dr. Al-Qasabi expressed his happiness about the tripartite partnership of Manafea agreement with its qualitative initiatives through 9 tracks including the Global Halal Forum and the Makkah Global Entrepreneurship Forum, in addition to holding 5 dialogues with business leaders around the world, and other distinguished initiatives.

He added, "There is no doubt that the two holy cities have a special status in the heart of every Muslim, and we look forward to the tripartite partnership as a catalyst for motivation and carry out qualitative initiatives to develop the performance of the chambers of commerce and contribute to the development of our commercial and economic communication."

