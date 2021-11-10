UrduPoint.com

Draft COP26 Text Urges Nations To Speed Up Emissions Goals In 2022

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A draft text at the COP26 climate summit urged countries Wednesday to revisit their emissions cutting goals by the end of 2022, three years ahead of schedule, after data showed current plans were far from limiting heating to 1.

5C.

After 10 days of technical discussions among delegates from nearly 200 nations in Glasgow on how the world can implement the Paris Agreement temperature goals, the text called for nations to "revisit and strengthen" their decarbonisation plans by the end of next year.

Related Topics

World Paris Glasgow From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition t ..

UAE endorses policy action agenda for transition to sustainable food and agricul ..

21 minutes ago
 Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 sat ..

Japan launches small Epsilon rocket carrying 9 satellites

37 minutes ago
 German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNT ..

German Vaccination Committee Recommends Only BioNTech/Pfizer Vaccine for People ..

37 minutes ago
 Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

Proper disposal of hospitals waste directed

37 minutes ago
 various games matches decided on second day

Various games matches decided on second day

37 minutes ago
 UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme d ..

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.