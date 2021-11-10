Draft COP26 text urges nations to speed up emissions goals in 2022

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :A draft text at the COP26 climate summit urged countries Wednesday to revisit their emissions cutting goals by the end of 2022, three years ahead of schedule, after data showed current plans were far from limiting heating to 1.

5C.

After 10 days of technical discussions among delegates from nearly 200 nations in Glasgow on how the world can implement the Paris Agreement temperature goals, the text called for nations to "revisit and strengthen" their decarbonisation plans by the end of next year.