Draft virus resolution submitted to the UN Security Council

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The UN Security Council began work Wednesday on a draft resolution co-authored by Tunisia and France urging "enhanced coordination" and a general cessation of hostilities in conflicts on its agenda, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-page draft, obtained by AFP, was delivered to the 15 members of the Security Council.

Discussions will begin soon after the members have given their first comments on the text, diplomats said on condition of anonymity.

"There will be no negotiations as such," said one diplomat, adding that a vote could take place early next week.

A decisive push for the text could come at a videoconference of the leaders of the five permanent members that may be held on Friday, according to Russian media.

The draft "emphasizes the urgent need for enhanced coordination among all countries" and "demands a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all countries on its agenda.

" UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a global ceasefire last month as the world fights the pandemic.

The draft is the result of weeks-long negotiations between one side, consisting of the ten non-permanent members of the Council, led by Tunisia, and the permanent members, led by France.

The text calls for "all parties to armed conflicts to engage immediately in a durable humanitarian pause for at least 30 consecutive days."It exempts military operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), later known as the Islamic State (IS) group, Al-Qaeda and Al-Nusra groups, and all "terrorist" entities listed by the Security Council.