Draghi Urges Unity In Face Of Italy's 'difficult Moment'

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Draghi urges unity in face of Italy's 'difficult moment'

Rome, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Former ECB head Mario Draghi called for unity on Wednesday after being charged by Italy's president to form a new government, saying the country faced a "difficult moment".

After discussions with political parties and trade unions, "I am confident that.

.. unity will emerge and with it the ability to give a responsible and positive answer to the appeal of the President of the Republic", said Draghi, following a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

