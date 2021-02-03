Rome, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Former ECB head Mario Draghi called for unity on Wednesday after being charged by Italy's president to form a new government, saying the country faced a "difficult moment".

After discussions with political parties and trade unions, "I am confident that.

.. unity will emerge and with it the ability to give a responsible and positive answer to the appeal of the President of the Republic", said Draghi, following a meeting with President Sergio Mattarella.