UrduPoint.com

Dragon Boat Festival Boosts Exchanges Between Australian, Chinese Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Dragon boat festival boosts exchanges between Australian, Chinese cities

DARWIN, Australia,June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The first Darwin International Dragon Boat Festival opened here on Sunday, promoting sports and cultural exchanges between Australian and Chinese cities.

The festival features two-day activities, including a dragon boat race on Sunday and the Darwin International Trade Show on Monday.

Three teams from Australia and two teams from China's Guangzhou and Qingdao, respectively, participated in the 200m race at Darwin Waterfront.

The team from Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province, won the race after several rounds of competitions.

Kon Vatskalis, lord mayor of Darwin, told Xinhua that the dragon boat race, a traditional event in China, has also become very popular in Darwin.

"We've got a big thriving Chinese community that contributes a lot to our territory. They brought with them the traditions, the customs, and of course, the dragon boat is one of the customs. So we had the races many times in the past," he said.

"It's going to be fun, but at the same time, this event will bring people from different nationalities together." Vatskalis said Darwin, a multicultural city that has got 120 different nationalities, invited sister and friendship cities around the world to join the event.

John Holland, Chair of the Australian Dragon Boat Federation, told Xinhua that the sport was loved in the country.

"It's an outdoor sport. It's a water sport, teamwork, and very popular with the women. We have more women than men as members," he said.

Zhao Rongrong, the leader of the Guangzhou team, said she was happy with their performance and it was a good experience in Darwin.

"It not only provides a platform for sports competition but also has the cultural exchanges, which plays a positive role in strengthening exchanges between peoples from two countries," she said.

While addressing the opening ceremony on Sunday, Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said as the Dragon Boat Festival was approaching, the event would enable more Darwin people and tourists to appreciate the elegance of Chinese culture.

Xiao said in recent years, Darwin has deepened its sister and friendship city relationship with Chinese cities such as Guangzhou and Qingdao, and has maintained exchanges in economy, trade, culture, tourism, education, and sports.

He said these positive local cooperations are an important foundation for friendly exchanges between the two countries.

Related Topics

World Australia Sports Education Water China Darwin Qingdao Guangzhou Same Netherlands Women Sunday Event From Race

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Fo ..

Ministry of Finance participates in 10th Global Forum Competent Authorities Conf ..

52 minutes ago
 Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB â€˜altâ€™, ultimat ..

Dubai Islamic Bank launches DIB â€˜altâ€™, ultimate digital banking experience f ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Man ..

Bodour Al Qasimi appoints Mariam Al-Obaidli as Managing Director of Kalimat Grou ..

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Eastern Indonesia

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance ..

Ministry of Economy raises awareness on importance of reporting suspicious trans ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.