UrduPoint.com

Dragon Boat Festival Held In Southern California

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Dragon Boat Festival held in southern California

LOS ANGELES, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) --:Hundreds of people gathered in Marina del Rey in southern California Saturday for a Dragon Boat Festival featuring dragon boat racing, a live music show and family gatherings.

Nearly 40 teams competed in the dragon boat racing in the harbor, with participants' age ranging from 10 to 70. Many participants were multi-generational families paddling together.

"The fast-growing sport of dragon boat racing is one that promotes cultural diversity and wellness," said Nathan Salazar, Dragon Boat Festival organizer and head coach of the Los Angeles County Dragon Boat Club.

He said dragon boat racing brings people together in a fun and exciting atmosphere.

Heidi Stone, a member of the Aero Dragon team, told Xinhua she loves the sport which features profound Chinese culture and history.

Related Topics

Music China Los Angeles Family From Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

4 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

13 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

13 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

13 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>