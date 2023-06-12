Dragon boat race helps Germans experience Chinese festival

DUISBURG, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) --:The annual dragon boat race in Duisburg, Germany, has become more of a festival than a race when some 3,000 rowers clustered on the river to compete and celebrate.

Since 2000, the dragon boat race has been hosted annually in the city.

As a tradition, the dragon boats are elaborately decorated, and rowers are colorfully attired. This year, 140 teams joined the competition from June 9 to June 11.

Ger Hansen is the head of a dragon boat team representing Novitas BKK, a German insurance company. He has been competing in dragon boat races for over 20 years. Hansen told Xinhua that he is pleased to get a flavor of the vibe of the race with his team members.