Drama Producer Furqan Haider Rizvi Passes Away
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Syed Furqan Haider Rizvi, the noted Pakistani stage dramas producer, passed away in America on Sunday. He will be laid to rest today in The Dalles (USA).
Renowned director Syed Furqan Haider's family sources confirmed that he was suffering from kidney disease.
He not only introduced artists like Moin Akhtar and Umar Sharif to the world of stage dramas, but also brought commercial theater to new heights.
