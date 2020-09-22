(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned Monday that thousands of jobs across Britain supported by the City Hall's Transport for London (TfL) are at risk, as TfL's income has dropped by almost two-thirds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TfL said before the pandemic its services would normally bring in revenues of around 13 million Pounds a day (about 16.62 million U.S. Dollars), but due to continuing low levels of passengers, it is only earning around 5.2 million pounds a day (about 6.65 million dollars).

Figures show TfL's supply chain currently supports around 4,000 British firms nationwide, directly supporting around 43,000 jobs through its investment program on the London transport network.

"London's transport network has huge economic benefits for the rest of the UK.

Because of the pandemic, TfL's fares and other revenue fell by 90 percent at the height of the crisis, and ridership is still nowhere near normal levels," said Khan in a statement.

"With TfL much more reliant on fares income than almost any other transport authority, it's clear the old model for funding public transport in London is broken," said Khan.

The traditional mass return to the workplace failed to materialize in London due to the corona-virus, with passenger numbers on the tube and buses rising more slowly than usual for the end of summer.

Britain, like other countries such as China, Russia and the United States, is racing against time to develop corona-virus vaccines in a bid to bring public life back to normal.