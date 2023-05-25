UrduPoint.com

Dramatic Sydney Blaze Consumes Seven-storey Building

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Dramatic Sydney blaze consumes seven-storey building

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :More than 130 firefighters battled towering flames and thick smoke Thursday as a huge blaze consumed an unoccupied seven-storey building in central Sydney.

The flames appeared to be dying down as firefighters poured in water from multiple hoses two hours after the fire took hold in the vacant building near the Central Station railway hub.

"We're on top of the fire but it's still burning," NSW Fire and Rescue superintendent Adam Dewberry told AFP, explaining that a "significant structural collapse" made it too dangerous for firefighters to enter.

More than 130 firefighters and 30 fire trucks were at the scene, he said, dousing the blaze from the ground, ladder trucks and crane-like aerial ladder trucks.

"It looks like we have stopped the fire spreading to adjoining occupied buildings, which is good news," Dewberry said.

"But the main fire building is destroyed," he said.

The fire had also spread into another "abandoned and derelict" three-storey building, he said.

Shortly after the blaze erupted, flames almost as high as the building itself could be seen shooting into the sky.

The entire top floor wall leaned over and crashed in pieces into the street below, fire service video showed, as the building glowed orange with flames.

The carcass of a burning van was parked in front.

One firefighter suffered a minor burn on his right arm but did not need hospital treatment, the fire service said.

Firefighting would extend throughout the night, it said.

Related Topics

Fire Water Orange Sydney Van Hub From Top Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Municipality improves 20 Parks to meet W ..

16 minutes ago
 Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to d ..

Representatives from SAI and ADAA visit India to discuss cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sa ..

Naval Chief Inaugurates High School At District Sanghar

1 hour ago
 Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo ..

Unleashing Design and Photography Excellence: vivo V27e Launches in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of She ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi hosts winners of Sheikh Zayed Book Award 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Busin ..

DEWA CEO welcomes President of UAE Singapore Business Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.