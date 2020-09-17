UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Draxler's Late Goal Gives Depleted PSG First Ligue 1 Win Of Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 08:20 AM

Draxler's late goal gives depleted PSG first Ligue 1 win of season

Paris, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Julian Draxler scored in added time on Wednesday night to give depleted Paris Saint-Germain their first league win of the season, 1-0 at home against Metz.

Draxler pounced on rebound to nod home PSG's first goal of the league season PSG, who started the game seriously depleted, were reduced to 10 men after 65 minutes when central defender Abdou Diallou collected a second yellow card and his club's fourth of the season.

While the game was in progress, the French league announced bans of two games for Neymar and Leandro Paredes and six games for Layvin Kurzawa after their red cards during a home loss to Marseille on Sunday that ended in a brawl.

Another star attacker, Kylian Mbappe, remains in coronavirus quarantine while Thilo Kehrer and Marco Verratti were absent injured.

PSG had opened the season with two defeats for the first time since 1984/85, losing by one goal to Lens and then Marseille.

They again dominated possession on Wednesday but lacked a cutting edge until Draxler pounced in the dying seconds.

Related Topics

Injured Metz Marseille Progress Sunday PSG Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pandemic Risks Decade of Progress on Health, Educa ..

8 hours ago

US Holds Talks With Singapore on Terror Threat, So ..

8 hours ago

Assailants kill man, took body with them

8 hours ago

Parliament building illuminated to observe patient ..

8 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

9 hours ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.