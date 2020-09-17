(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Julian Draxler scored in added time on Wednesday night to give depleted Paris Saint-Germain their first league win of the season, 1-0 at home against Metz.

Draxler pounced on rebound to nod home PSG's first goal of the league season PSG, who started the game seriously depleted, were reduced to 10 men after 65 minutes when central defender Abdou Diallou collected a second yellow card and his club's fourth of the season.

While the game was in progress, the French league announced bans of two games for Neymar and Leandro Paredes and six games for Layvin Kurzawa after their red cards during a home loss to Marseille on Sunday that ended in a brawl.

Another star attacker, Kylian Mbappe, remains in coronavirus quarantine while Thilo Kehrer and Marco Verratti were absent injured.

PSG had opened the season with two defeats for the first time since 1984/85, losing by one goal to Lens and then Marseille.

They again dominated possession on Wednesday but lacked a cutting edge until Draxler pounced in the dying seconds.