DRC officials hold talks with Deputy Chief of Mission, Pakistan Embassy Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Tao Pingsheng, Director of the International Cooperation Department of the Development Research Center of the State Council (DRC), and Luo Yuze, Deputy Director of the Research Department of Foreign Economic Relations of DRC, had a video conference with Ahmed Farooq, Deputy Chief of Mission, Pakistan Embassy in China.

According to DRC, they exchanged views on high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road in the post-pandemic era, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and strengthening international communication regarding the Belt and Road Initiative.