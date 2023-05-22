- Home
DRC President To Visit China
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo will pay a state visit to China from May 24 to 29, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Monday.
