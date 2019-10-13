UrduPoint.com
'Dream Come True' As Britain's Fraser Strikes World Gold

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:20 PM

'Dream come true' as Britain's Fraser strikes world gold

Stuttgart, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Joe Fraser said it was a "dream come true" to win Britain's second gold medal at the world gymnastics championships in Stuttgart on Sunday after his victory in the men's parallel bars final.

Fraser, 20, followed up Max Whitlock's pommel horse gold from Saturday by triumphing on the bars as he pipped Turkey's Ahmet Onder to the title by just 0.017 points. Japan's Kazuma Kaya earned bronze, 0.0334 behind.

"It's a dream come true. Unbelievable! World champion? It doesn't get better," said Fraser, the youngest competitor in the event, who was mobbed by team-mates when his victory was confirmed.

"All I was thinking was, get through it, stick the dismount, then score by score I was so nervous.

"Just wow! I had a hoped for a medal, but gold is crazy."Fraser finished only third on the parallel bars at the British championships in March and was stunned to be crowned world champion.

"I've worked really hard on the parallel bars and it's paid off in the biggest way. World champion! Unreal," he beamed.

