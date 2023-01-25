'Dream come true': Linette stuns Pliskova to make Melbourne semis

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Unseeded Magda Linette marched into her first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday and said it was a "dream come true" after stunning former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 at the Australian Open.

Linette continued flying the flag for Poland after the shock exit of world number one Iga Swiatek, taking 1hr 27min to set up a clash with Aryna Sabalenka for a place in Saturday's final.

"I'm so emotional, I can't really believe it," Linette said after the biggest win of her career.

"It's a dream come true. I'm super grateful and happy. Thank you for cheering and supporting, I really needed this.

"So we keep going. I don't want to get too excited because we are still in the tournament," added the world number 45, who will break into the top 30 for the first time.

There was plenty of on-court history between the two 30-year-olds, having met nine times before, with the Czech holding the advantage.

Pliskova, the 30th seed, won six of their first seven meetings up to 2017.

But last year she required a final-set tiebreak to win at the US Open, before Linette turned the tables, winning 6-4, 6-1 at the Billie Jean King Cup.

It was Linette's first last-eight match at this level, but you wouldn't have known it as she coolly recovered from being an early break down against the big-serving Czech to take the first set in 35 minutes.