UrduPoint.com

'Dream Come True': Linette Stuns Pliskova To Make Melbourne Semis

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 10:50 AM

'Dream come true': Linette stuns Pliskova to make Melbourne semis

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Unseeded Magda Linette marched into her first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday and said it was a "dream come true" after stunning former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 at the Australian Open.

Linette continued flying the flag for Poland after the shock exit of world number one Iga Swiatek, taking 1hr 27min to set up a clash with Aryna Sabalenka for a place in Saturday's final.

"I'm so emotional, I can't really believe it," Linette said after the biggest win of her career.

"It's a dream come true. I'm super grateful and happy. Thank you for cheering and supporting, I really needed this.

"So we keep going. I don't want to get too excited because we are still in the tournament," added the world number 45, who will break into the top 30 for the first time.

There was plenty of on-court history between the two 30-year-olds, having met nine times before, with the Czech holding the advantage.

Pliskova, the 30th seed, won six of their first seven meetings up to 2017.

But last year she required a final-set tiebreak to win at the US Open, before Linette turned the tables, winning 6-4, 6-1 at the Billie Jean King Cup.

It was Linette's first last-eight match at this level, but you wouldn't have known it as she coolly recovered from being an early break down against the big-serving Czech to take the first set in 35 minutes.

Related Topics

World Poland 2017 Australian Open From Top US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th January 2023

2 hours ago
 4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating ..

4.1 million stayed in Abu Dhabi hotels, generating AED5.4 billion in revenues in ..

9 hours ago
 French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for Februa ..

French Railway Workers Schedule Strikes for February 7-8 Over Pension Reform - R ..

11 hours ago
 Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

Shiffrin claims historic 83rd World Cup ski win

11 hours ago
 'Police School of Investigation' established to ca ..

'Police School of Investigation' established to capacitate AJK officers in holdi ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.