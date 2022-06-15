Dream debut for teen Ahmad as Afghans sweep Zimbabwe

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Debutant teenager Noor Ahmad was the four-wicket star as Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 35 runs in Harare on Tuesday to complete a 3-0 Twenty20 series whitewash.

One of four changes to the team that won on Sunday, the 18-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner took a remarkable four for 10 in a four-over spell which helped restrict Zimbabwe to 90-9 in their 20 overs as they chased Afghanistan's 125-8 at Harare sports Club.

Sharafuddin Ashraf, a slow, left-arm orthodox bowler, took two wickets as the tourists completed a white-ball tour sweep having already won all three games in the one-day series between the two sides.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, captain Mohammad Nabi top scored with 31 for Afghanistan in the dead rubber.

Batting at number six, the all-rounder scored at a run a ball and struck two fours.

Nabi was caught by rival skipper Craig Ervine at extra cover off the bowling of Luke Jongwe from the final ball of the 18th over when he sliced a full, wide delivery.

Najibullah Zadran, tormentor in chief of Zimbabwe in the previous T20 triumphs with innings of 44 and 57, lasted only four balls before being caught by debutant wicketkeeper Clive Madande off a Ryan Burl googly.

Sikandar Raza (2-18) and Burl (2-22) were the most successful Zimbabwe bowlers.

In reply, Zimbabwe reached 40-2 before a batting collapse saw seven wickets tumble for the addition of only 29 runs.

Burl, batting at number seven, top scored with 15 off 24 balls, including one four, before being caught and bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Opener Wessley Madhevere made 14 and tail-ender Ainsley Ndlovu was 13 not out.