Dressel outpaces Chalmers in 100m free heats in gold medal quest

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :US superstar and two-time world champion Caeleb Dressel limbered up for a crack at more gold Tuesday by narrowly outpacing reigning Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers in the 100m freestyle heats.

The imposing 24-year-old is tackling three individual events in Tokyo -- the 50m and 100m freestyle and the 100m butterfly -- and could feature in a possible four relays.

He already has one gold medal secure after spearheading the United States to the 4x100m relay title on Monday.

While Dressel only finished sixth in the 100m free at the Rio Olympics, he has since dominated, claiming back-to-back world titles.

But he has a high-quality opponent in Chalmers, who stunned the world to win in Rio and has earned a reputation for closing his races like a freight train.

Dressel clocked 47.73secs with Chalmers powering to 47.77 in the heat beforehand, although neither was quickest. That accolade went to Italy's Thomas Ceccon who touched in 47.71.

"I know what my job is as I hit the water.

It's not different if it's relay or individual," said Dressel, who added that his first swims at a meet were "usually a bit rocky".

But he said he was comfortable with his gruelling task in Tokyo.

"I've handled two world championships with the same schedule so I'm used to it," he said.

Chalmers said it was hard to read too much into the heats.

"It's funny everyone's just playing the games, and I'm one of them, so I can't really say anything else other than that," he said. "It's good to tick the box." "Tomorrow morning is going to be a big one with the semi-final and the 4x200 at the end of the (morning) program so I just got to get through the rounds, conserve as much energy as I can sleep well tonight," he added.

Neither Dressel nor Chalmers suited-up for the 4x200m freestyle heats which followed, but both should be part of their teams gunning for glory on Wednesday.

In their absence, Australia qualified second behind a British team anchored by newly-crowned Olympic 200m champion Tom Dean. The United States came fifth.