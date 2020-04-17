UrduPoint.com
Drogba Joins Effort To Distribute Aid To Poor In Ivory Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Drogba joins effort to distribute aid to poor in Ivory Coast

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Ivorian striker Didier Drogba and one of the country's biggest music groups Magic System distributed aid on Friday to 200 families in a poor area of Abidjan as part of the effort to fight the coronavirus crisis.

Drogba joined Salif Traore, known as A'Salfo, the Magic System frontman, for the second phase of the "caravan of solidarity against covid-19", financed by their respective foundations, the European Union and a real estate company.

"This is the time to show solidarity and compassion, to help the poorest in the population," said Drogba, invoking his "civic responsibility".

"Not everyone can afford to stay confined for several weeks. The daily life of a young African is not the same as that of a young Frenchman," said the former Marseille and Chelsea striker and captain of the Ivorian national team.

A total of 1,000 families in 11 areas of the Ivorian economic capital will receive soap, sanitising gel, rice, cooking oil and sugar over 11 days, said the organisers.

"Sharing values are important for artists. Culture can be at the service of society," said A'Salfo.

On Sunday, Drogba offered his foundation's hospital to the Ivorian state as a testing centre.

Organisers said that during its first phase from April 2-9, the caravan distributed aid worth 150 million CFA francs (about 230,000 Euros) to 5,000 families.

Ivory Coast has 688 cases of coronavirus, including six deaths, according to the latest official report on Thursday.

