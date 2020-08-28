UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drogba 'not Surprised' After Ivorian Federation Presidency Bid Rejected

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Drogba 'not surprised' after Ivorian federation presidency bid rejected

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Didier Drogba was not surprised by the electoral commission of the Ivory Coast Football Federation's (FIF) rejection of the former Chelsea and international striker's presidency bid, his staff said Thursday.

FIF's election has turned into a soap opera marred by incessant infighting, attracting international attention with FIFA telling the body to cancel the vote.

"Drogba's staff isn't surprised by this decision to reject the bid. But we remain unfazed. We will react to conform to the texts which surround this election," Mahamadou Sangare, a member of Drogba's team, told AFP.

An official document seen by AFP said: "The electoral commission (.

..) rejects the candidacy of Mr Drogba, Tebily Didier Yves." The text also claimed Drogba was ineligible to run for the position held by Sidy Diallo with the ex-Elephants captain having only received the official support of two of a required four Ivorian clubs.

Drobga also has the backing of the association for the former and its current players equivalent and has five days to appeal the decision.

He is standing against FIF's former third vice-president Idriss Diallo, as well as the current vice-president of the national body and president of the League Sory Diabate.

Related Topics

Election Football Vote FIFA Ivory Coast Chelsea

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs implementation of work ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Canvas offers unique immersive art experienc ..

46 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi establishes Women’s Council in sup ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, NCEMA announce re-opening o ..

46 minutes ago

Opposition to be held responsible if FATF-blacklis ..

35 minutes ago

Commissioner for gearing up work to plug breach in ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.