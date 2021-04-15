Drone blast hits Iraq airport in new tactic against US troops

Arbil, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :An explosives-packed drone slammed into Iraq's Arbil airport in the first reported use of such a weapon against a base used by US-led coalition troops in the country, officials said Thursday.

There were no casualties in the strike on the capital of northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region late Wednesday, although it did cause damage to a building in the military part of the airport.

"A drone packed with TNT targeted a coalition base at Arbil airport," the Kurdish region's interior ministry said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which caused an explosion heard across Arbil.