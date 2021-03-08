Drone hits eastern Saudi port, missile targets Aramco facilities: energy ministry

Riyadh, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :A drone struck a Saudi oil port and a ballistic missile targeted facilities of energy giant Aramco in the country's east on Sunday, the energy ministry said.

"One of the petroleum tank areas at the Ras Tanura Port in the Eastern Region, one of the largest oil ports in the world, was attacked this morning by a drone, coming from the sea," the ministry said in a statement released by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Later Sunday, "shrapnel from a ballistic missile fell near Saudi Aramco's residential area in the city of Dhahran," the ministry said, without citing casualties or saying who was responsible.